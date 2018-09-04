App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST on overseas air tickets violates international norms: IATA chief

The International Airport Transport Association (IATA) is a grouping of more than 280 airlines. Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara are also members.

Levying GST on overseas air tickets violates international norms and also weakens the competitiveness of carriers, IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac said Tuesday. He also flagged various concerns about the Indian aviation sector, including high jet fuel prices, infrastructure woes and privatisation of airports.

Speaking at a conference here, de Juniac said goods and services tax (GST) on international air tickets violates International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) norms and also weakens the competitiveness of carriers.

The ICAO, part of the UN, is a global aviation body. The GST rate is 5 percent and 12 percent on economy and business class tickets, respectively.

The IATA's Director General and CEO also said that India's aviation sector is projected to see 500 million trips "to, from and within" by 2037.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 12:07 pm

tags #Alexandre de Juniac #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #GST #IATA #India

