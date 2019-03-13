App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

GST officials detect tax fraud of Rs 224 cr by 8 companies

A key suspect involved in the racket has been arrested and Rs 19.75 crore was recovered from him, a press release from the Hyderabad Central GST Commissionerate said Tuesday night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Officials of the Central GST have unearthed an alleged tax fraud of Rs 224 crore and detected fake invoices worth Rs 1,289 crore by a group of eight companies involved in the trade of iron and steel products.

A key suspect involved in the racket has been arrested and Rs 19.75 crore was recovered from him, a press release from the Hyderabad Central GST Commissionerate said Tuesday night.

Several documents were recovered during the simultaneous searches conducted at the residential and business premises of these companies on Tuesday night.

The companies have been generating fake invoices without actual supply of TMT bars, MS bars, MS flat products among others, and were passing on the input tax credit to other tax payers within the same group, besides some other taxpayers since July, 2017, it said.

related news

The fake invoices generated by them involved about Rs 1,289 crore of value and input tax credit of about Rs 224 crore.

"Five out of these taxpayers are operating from the same address and many of the Directors/Partners/Proprietors of these firms/companies,are common," the release said.

These companies were also found to be indulging in circular fake trading to inflate their turnover, besides supplying such fake invoices and e-way bills to some others, the GST officials said.

"Investigation also, prima facie, reveals that the above modus operandi is also being adopted to defraud the Banks for claiming ineligible credit facilities or Letters of Credit (LCs), without any collateral securities," it added.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Economy #GST #India #Tax

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Stamps from Hyderabad Nizams' Era on First-ever Show

Google Maps, Gmail, Drive And Other Services Witness Brief Outage

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep Crash Out of Indian Wells

Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data A ...

Vaughan Urges ODI Favourites England to Play 'Smarter' at World Cup

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Leaders to Thrash Out Seat-Sharing Arrangement T ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Australia's ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Lara's Precision: It all Started Playing With Bats Made of Coconut Bra ...

Boeing responds to 737 MAX crisis, shows "full confidence" in its plan ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

SP-BSP mahagathbandan may spoil BJP's party in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

General Elections 2019: Trends in petrol, diesel prices may upset poll ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim losses to turn marginally hi ...

Here's why Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley believes now is a good time ...

Manpasand Beverages continues stellar run, rises 73% in 8 days

SpiceJet shares slide 8% after it grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Uttar Pradesh’s missing voters: Agricultural labourers move due to l ...

'No basis' to ground Boeing 737 MAX: US aviation regulator not to susp ...

AAP forced to make Delhi statehood electoral agenda after Congress tur ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Ali Fazal on Milan Talkies: Tigmanshu Dhulia asked me not to keep it s ...

Five things I like about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and two things I ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick propels Juventus into qu ...

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Kim Kardashian gets called out by Diet Prada again, this time for copy ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas introduce the newest member, name it ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

TSeries vs PewDiePie: Aamir Khan is the next Bollywood star to extend ...

Joe Jonas is a Sucker of Nick Jonas' old track Chains and the result i ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.