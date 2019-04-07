App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST officers seek clarification from companies for mismatch in sales returns, e-way bill data

Touted as an anti-evasion measure, e-way bill system was rolled out on April 1, 2018, for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

GST officers have started seeking clarification from companies whose tax payments did not match with the e-way bills generated, as revenue authorities start matching supplies data to check tax evasion, sources said.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure, e-way bill system was rolled out on April 1, 2018, for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another. The same for intra or within the state movement was rolled out in a phased manner from April 15, 2018.

Following this, it has come to the notice of tax officers that some transporters are doing multiple trips by generating only a single e-way bill or not reflecting e-way bill invoices while filing sales return. It has also come to the notice that certain businesses are not generating e-way bills even as supplies are being made.

Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the company which handles the technology backbone for GST, has started sharing details of e-way bills vis-a-vis taxes paid to help tax officers identify any discrepancy, sources added.

related news

In one of the letters issued by Ghaziabad GST commissionerate, a taxpayer has been asked to provide "clarification" within three days on the difference between taxes paid and the liability which the tax officer has ascertained after analysing sales return GSTR-3B and e-way bill data for the period October 2018 and January 2019.

Matching of invoices of e-way bills with the sales shown in sales returns helps taxmen in assessing whether the supplies have been accurately shown in the returns and GST paid on the same.

GSTN has also provided the facility to businesses to include details of e-way bills generated while filing the final monthly sales return under GSTR-1 to avoid double data entry.

The government is banking on anti-evasion measures to meet its GST collection target for the current fiscal.

For fiscal 2019-20, the government proposes to collect Rs 6.10 lakh crore from Central GST and Rs 1.01 lakh crore as compensation cess. The Integrated GST balance has been pegged at Rs 50,000 crore.

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said tax officers have started using the pile of GSTN data retrieved through return filings and e-way bill mechanics to carve out a summary reconciliation statement of estimated tax liability, compelling businesses to justify the outward tax liabilities in a comprehensive manner.

"Tax authorities would be at fault if they presume that reconciliation difference is due to tax evasion only. There be other reasons for this difference like clerical errors, cut off supplies and pre-delivery expiry of e-way bills," Mohan added.

To further streamline the e-way bill system, GSTN is planning some changes, including auto calculation of route distance based on PIN code and blocking of generation of multiple e-way bills on one invoice/document.

The matching of e-way bill data with that of tax payment is in addition to analysis being done by GSTN by matching taxes paid in summary sales return GSTR-3B and final returns GSTR-1.

Also, businesses whose GSTR-1 did not match with GSTR-2A, which is a purchase return auto-generated by system from the seller's return, have been flagged by GSTN systems.

Based on this, last year tax officers sent scrutiny notices to taxpayers seeking explanation for the reason for the discrepancies.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #Business #E-Way Bill #GST #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pakistan Says India Preparing Another Attack, Gives 5-day Window

Pallavi Sharda Heads to Hollywood, Bags Lead Role in ABC Drama Triangl ...

Ensure 90% Votes for BJP, Else Face Violence: Manipur Insurgents Threa ...

Amit Shah Slams Naveen Patnaik, Says Those Involved in Corruption Will ...

Sarfraz's Concerns About Amir Casts Doubts on World Cup Selection

Junior Hockey World Cup Winning Captain Harjeet Singh Back in Senior M ...

Why Rahul Gandhi’s Plan to Scrap Niti Ayog Could Cost Indian Democra ...

Will PM Modi Have Courage to Fight from Kerala or Tamil Nadu, Asks Sha ...

Trailers This Week: Special Look of Avengers Endgame, Game of Thrones ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Rahul Gandhi meets Delhi Congress leaders: Alliance with AAP for Lok S ...

Rising cow vigilantism curbs cattle trade in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; f ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

LaLiga: Barcelona put one hand on the title after late show from Luis ...

'Our country is full': Donald Trump travels to Mexican border to deliv ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Windham-Campbell Prize winning author Danielle McLaughlin on the power ...

World Health Day 2019: Technology, analytics are revolutionising healt ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

Happy Birthday Jackie Chan: the global star's Bollywood moments that a ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...

'83: Ranveer Singh and team indulge in a Bollywood jam session, see vi ...

Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wack ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.