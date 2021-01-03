GST officers arrest one person for duty evasion of around Rs 831.72 crore

GST officers have unearthed tax evasion of Rs 832 crore by way of manufacture and clandestine supply of gutkha/pan masala/tobacco products and arrested one person, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Central GST Delhi West Commissionerate has unearthed evasion of GST by way of manufacture and clandestine supply of gutkha/pan masala/ tobacco products without any registration and payment of duty.

"On the basis of evidence gathered, stocks seized and confessional statements recorded the total duty evasion is estimated to be approx Rs 831.72 crore. Further investigation is in progress," the ministry said in a statement.

On the basis of searches at the premise of manufacture, it was found that illegal manufacturing of gutkha/pan masala/tobacco products was going on.

Around 65 labourers were found working at the illegal factory. The finished product of gutkha was being supplied to various states in India. The searches resulted in the seizure of finished gutkha and raw materials such as chuna, sada kattha, tobacco leaves, etc, valued at Rs 4.14 crore approximately, it added.

One person has been arrested in the matter on the basis of his involvement in the manufacture and supply of goods without issue of any invoice with the intention to evade tax, as well as in transporting, removing, depositing, keeping, concealing, supplying, or purchasing goods in violation of the GST law provisions, it added.

The accused person has been arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to identify the key conspirator/s of the case and to recover the tax dues involved, the ministry added.

The Delhi GST zone has detected evasion of Rs 4,327 crore in the current financial year and 15 persons have been arrested in these matters.