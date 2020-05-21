App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST cut could have improved consumer sentiment, says Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj also said "mood elevators" are required to revive consumer demand after a period of "suppressed demand"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rajiv Bajaj (REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)
Rajiv Bajaj (REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)
 
 
Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said a cut in the goods and services tax (GST) could have given a boost to consumer sentiment.

Speaking to The Economic Times, the Bajaj Auto Managing Director shared his thoughts on the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, which is intended to provide relief during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"A bold move like a dramatic GST reduction, even if for a short period, would have done wonders for sentiment and hence the economy," Bajaj told the publication.

Bajaj added that "mood elevators" are required to revive consumer demand after a period of "suppressed demand" due to the nationwide lockdown.

"I can only comment from the point of view of the motorcycle market. And that view is that the package, however real or otherwise aside, the government's haphazard attempts at unlocking the supply side are taking us nowhere," Bajaj said.

Demand across most sectors has taken a hit during the lockdown, since shops and all malls were closed during the period, and only essential items could be sold in the initial days of the lockdown.

Many automobile manufacturers, including Bajaj Auto, reported zero domestic sales in April 2020.

Bajaj called the lockdown harsh and said it should be lifted immediately, permitting free movement of people aged 20 to 60.

"We should have taken the middle path that so many others have between doing nothing, which no country has, and enforcing such a draconian lockdown, which only India has," Bajaj said.

First Published on May 21, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #coronavirus #Economy #GST #India #Rajiv Bajaj

