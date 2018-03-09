App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 08, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST council to decide on rollout of e-way bill on Saturday

The 26th GST Council meeting will also try to reach a consensus on simplifying tax returns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The GST council, scheduled to meet on Saturday, will discuss the e-way bill and the simplification of tax returns by simplifying technicalities around tax rebates.

According to a Mint report, ENA will also consider whether extra neutral alcohol (ENA) will come under its ambit. ENA is a very concentrated type of alcohol that is not fit for direct human consumption.

The council will meet in person, as opposed to the earlier videoconferencing sessions. It is reluctant to roll out a less than perfect system for the e-way bill, fearing trade disruptions. Hence, it is seriously considering delaying the implementation of the system defined by the bill by 5 to 6 months.

The 26th GST Council meeting will also try to reach a consensus on simplifying tax returns.

related news

Panel head and Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had earlier stated that the e-way bill could be rolled out from April 1 for inter-state shipments.

The council will also decide whether a modified summary return of all transactions in a month, along with sales invoices, will be enough to file GST returns, as opposed to filing four returns every month.

However, the council is divided on the subject of availing input tax credit: whether it should be allowed based on the summary or if it should wait till the seller uploads his invoice returns.

The redefinition of handicraft items is also being reconsidered under the GST regime.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC