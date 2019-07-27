GST Council reduces tax rates on electric vehicles and chargers

The GST Council has decided to reduce the rate on electric vehicles (EVs) from 12 percent to 5 percent, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report.

The council has also approved of reducing the rate on EV chargers from 18 percent to 5 percent. The rate-cuts on EVs and their chargers will be effective from August.

The report also notes that the council has also decided on exempting the hiring of e-buses by local authorities from the tax. Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal were not fully in support of EV rate-cut proposals over concerns of a loss of revenue.

The report quoted a government official saying that the states were not in favor of a rate cut on petrol and diesel automobiles, given the ongoing slump of the auto sector. The Council stated that it would currently not be considering any new proposals for the sector.