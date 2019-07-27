GST Council reduces tax rates on electric vehicles and chargers

The council has also decided on exempting the hiring of e-buses by local authorities from the tax.
The GST Council has decided to reduce the rate on electric vehicles (EVs) from 12 percent to 5 percent, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report.
The council has also approved of reducing the rate on EV chargers from 18 percent to 5 percent. The rate-cuts on EVs and their chargers will be effective from August.
The report also notes that the council has also decided on exempting the hiring of e-buses by local authorities from the tax. Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal were not fully in support of EV rate-cut proposals over concerns of a loss of revenue.