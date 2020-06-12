App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST Council Meeting: No late fee for delay in filing of GSTR-3B returns, says Sitharaman

The maximum late fee for not filing monthly GST sales returns for July 2017 to January 2020 capped at Rs 500.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has said no late fees will be charged on GSTR-3B for those who do not have any liabilities.

The relief will be applicable for returns that were to be filed from July 2017 and January 2020,  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a press conference after the 40th meeting of the GST council.

The late fee for non-filing of monthly GST returns for July 2017 to January 2020 has been capped at Rs 500.

Sitharaman added that the interest on late GST filing was halved to 9 percent for small companies, which will also not be required to pay late fees for May-July 2020.

related news

Assesses whose aggregate turnover is up to Rs 5 crore qualify as small taxpayers.

Sitharaman said the council did not discuss the subject of GST rate cuts.

The council also discussed implementing the inverted duty structure in textiles, footwear and fertilisers.


The GST Council mulled borrowing to fund the compensation cess. Sitharaman said the council will raise the topic of compensation cess at the next meeting in July.



First Published on Jun 12, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #GST #Nirmala Sitharman

