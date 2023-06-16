GST Council meet on July 11 to discuss GoM report on online gaming: Vivek Johri

Vivek Johri, chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

The Goods and Services Tax Council meeting on July 11 will discuss the Group of Ministers' report on online gaming, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman Vivek Johri said. "The GST Council will take up the GoM report on online gaming in upcoming meeting," he told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event on Trade Facilitation.

The GoM headed by Conrad Sangma had submitted their report in December. It had failed to come to a consensus and have recommended a 28% GST rate on full value including the winning pot. The GST Council in the meeting will also reconstitute the GoM on rate rationalisation, which was headed by former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Government sources said that any lowering of GST rate on cement will not be discussed in the July 11 meeting. The Centre is also thinking of measures to resolve fake ITC claims issue which will be taken up in the upcoming council meeting.