GST Council may rationalise rates for five-star hotels: Report

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council might rationalise rates for five-star hotels after a recommendation by the fitment panel, the Business Standard reported.

The fitment panel, consisting of central and state officials, has also suggested rate cuts for small items such as cups and plates and for outdoor catering. But, the panel has not favoured a rate cut for automobiles and biscuits.

The GST Council is scheduled to meet on September 20.

The committee has suggested two ways of rationalizing rates for five-star hotels. One method is to cut the GST rate to 18 percent from the current 28 percent, and the other is to increase the threshold on room tariffs.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

At present, the GST rate on rooms costing Rs 7,500 per night is 28 percent. This threshold might be raised to rooms with a tariff of Rs 10,000 per night, the report said.

Goa, Rajasthan and some other states have asked for a GST rate cut for five-star hotels, the report said.

“Hotels and outdoor catering are two big items where the fitment panel has recommended rate cuts. However, a cut for the auto sector was out of the question, considering the huge revenue loss it would entail,” a government official told the Business Standard.

The fitment panel has suggested a rate cut to 5 percent from 18 percent on outdoor catering, the report said.

The committee also suggested rationalization of the GST rate on matchsticks by fixing a common rate of 12 percent for handmade and mechanised matchsticks, the report said.