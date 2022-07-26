GST Council looks at interest of common man, needs of revenue, says finance minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

The goods and services tax (GST) council takes into account all relevant factors while making a recommendation and these include calibrating the interest of the common man and the needs of revenue, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on July 26.

A simplified rate structure under GST, however, would ease compliance and provide greater transparency, Sitharaman said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“GST rates/ rate slabs applicable on goods and services are prescribed on the recommendations of the GST Council. GST Council has not made any recommendation for change in the existing GST rate slabs so far,” the minister, who is recovering from Covid and has missed the proceedings, said in her written response.

GST rates are in focus as the Opposition has been stalling proceedings of the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, seeking a debate on rising prices and a 5 percent GST on small packages of staples such as rice, dal and curd. A traders' body has also called for a rollback.

Also read: Finance ministry denies expenditure department against continuing free foodgrain scheme

Nineteen Rajya Sabha members from opposition parties were suspended for the remainder of this week as they protested in the House, demanding a discussion on the issue of price rise and GST on food items.

The government has said it will discuss prices rise once Sitharaman is fit to attend the House.

Also read: Arvind Panagariya calls for just 2 GST slabs to simplify system

On July 25, four members of parliament belonging to the Congress were suspended for the session of Parliament.