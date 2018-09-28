GST Council forms panel to work out a model for raising funds for disaster relief

The GST Council on Friday decided to form a group of ministers (GoM) to work out a fundraising-model to help states affected by natural calamities.

Moneycontrol had first reported that the council is looking at whether a cess on luxury and demerit goods can help raise funds for disaster relief efforts. The move comes in the wake of Kerala floods in August which led to widespread losses of property and businesses in the state.

The 7-member GoM will deliberate on the issue of levying a cess for rehabilitation efforts. There were divergent views on imposition of a state-specific cess. The Centre is reportedly in favour of a 1 percent nationwide cess on commodities for calamity relief.

On September 20, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to discuss the proposal to levy a calamity-related cess for a short duration.

“GST must be made flexible to accommodate unforeseen urgent demand for resources as in the case natural calamities. Kerala welcomes the suggestion of hon’ble FM for a national level cess on selected commodities for a specified period to help such states. GST Council to discuss,” Isaac said in a tweet last week.

Officials fear the possibility of the proposed cess snowballing into a political tool in the hands of states hit by natural calamities. Also, there is no clarity whether the cess will come with a sunset clause. The constitutional amendment as per Article 279A (4) says that the “GST Council will make recommendations to the Union and the States on important issues related to GST, like...special rates for raising additional resources during natural calamities/disasters”.

The Council was also expected to discuss ways to address revenue shortfall, progress of anti-profiteering mechanism.