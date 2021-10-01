MARKET NEWS

English
GST collection in September crosses Rs 1.17 lakh crore

This takes the total GST collection for the first half of fiscal year 2021-22 (April-September) to Rs 6.82 lakh crore.

Arup Roychoudhury
October 01, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
Representative image

The Goods and Services Tax collections for September came in at Rs 1.17 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.12 lakh crore in August, the Finance Ministry said on October 1.

This takes the total GST collection for the first half of fiscal year 2021-22 (April-September) to Rs 6.82 lakh crore.

This is the third consecutive month that GST collections are above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, indicating that economic recovery post the second wave of the Covid-19 is well underway.

GST collections had been consistently well above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark from October 2020 to May 2021. However, it slipped to Rs 92,849 crore in June, reflecting the economic disruption caused by the second wave.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Tags: #Goods and Services Tax #GST #GST collections
first published: Oct 1, 2021 12:08 pm

