GST collections for October stand at Rs 95,380cr

Goods & Services Tax (GST) collections for October stood at Rs 95,380 crore, an increase from the Rs 91,916 crore collected in September, but a drop from the Rs 1 lakh crore collected in the same period last year.

Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST) collections stand at Rs 17,582 crore and Rs 23,674 crore, respectively.

According to a release by the Ministry of Finance, even though GST collection in October have declined 5.29 percent over the same month last year, the same has grown 6.74 percent between April and October .