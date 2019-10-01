GST collection falls to Rs 91,916 crore in September, lowest since February 2018

The Goods and Services Tax collection in September stood at Rs 91,916 crore as against Rs 98,202 crore in August, according to government data released on October 1.

This is the lowest in revenue collections since February 2018. Central GST (CGST) collected in September 2019 stood at Rs 16,630 crore, State GST (SGST) is at Rs 22,598 crore. The Integrated GST (IGST) stood at Rs 45,069 crore.

The cess collected was at Rs 7,620 crore, which includes the Rs 728 crore collected on imports.