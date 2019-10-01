App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST collection falls to Rs 91,916 crore in September, lowest since February 2018

The cess collected was at Rs 7,620 crore, which includes the Rs 728 crore collected on imports.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Goods and Services Tax collection in September stood at Rs 91,916 crore as against Rs 98,202 crore in August, according to government data released on October 1.

This is the lowest in revenue collections since February 2018. Central GST (CGST) collected in September 2019 stood at Rs 16,630 crore, State GST (SGST) is at Rs 22,598 crore. The Integrated GST (IGST) stood at Rs 45,069 crore.

The cess collected was at Rs 7,620 crore, which includes the Rs 728 crore collected on imports.

Close
This was a 2.67 percent drop as compared to the revenue collected in September 2018.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #Business #GST #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.