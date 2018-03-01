GST collection declines marginally to touch Rs 86,318 crore in January

Revenue collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) touched Rs 86,318 crore in January, falling marginally from previous month’s mop-up, data released by Finance Ministry on Tuesday showed.

The government total tax kitty was Rs 86,703 crore in December after revenue slipped considerably in November.

The revenue numbers for January indicate tax collection till February 25. Till now, 1.03 crore taxpayers have been registered under the new indirect tax system, out of which 57.78 lakh GSTR 3B (summary form) returns have been filed for January. Out of the total number of taxpayers, 16.42 lakh are composition dealers who file returns every quarter. The numbers indicate that only 69 percent of businesses have paid taxes in January.

“GST revenue collections for January is slightly less than December collections. But it is pertinent to note that only 69 percent taxpayers have filed GSTR-3B for January. However, a closer look at the numbers show that north eastern states (Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram) are far behind in compliances and government should put sufficient efforts to encourage taxpayers in those states to file returns,” said Vishal Raheja, DGM GST, Taxmann.

A total of 17.65 lakh dealers had opted for composition scheme--for small manufacturers, traders and restaurants paying tax at concessional rate. However, 1.23 lakh taxpayers have opted out of the scheme and will now have to file returns as regular taxpayers.

“It is good to see that more than 1 lakh taxpayers have opted to move out of the composition scheme and become normal dealers. This will pave the way for an expansion of the tax base and lead to more collections,” said MS Mani, Senior Director, Delloite India.

States have collected revenue of Rs 19,961 crore in January while the Centre raised Rs 14233 crore. Integrated GST (IGST) collections, which is levied on inter-state supply of goods and services and is divided between states and the Centre, stood at Rs 43,794 crore.

The Centre released Rs 8,331 crore as compensation cess.

After settlement of IGST collected between states and the Centre, Centre GST (CGST) amounted to Rs 25,560 cr and while State GST (SGST) at Rs 33,440 crore.

“Further, Rs 11,327 crore is being transferred from IGST to CGST account and Rs 13,479 crore is being transferred from IGST to SGST account by way of settlement of funds on account of cross utilisation of IGST credit for payment of CGST and SGST respectively or due to inter-state B2C transactions. Thus, a total amount of Rs 24,806 crore is being transferred from IGST to CGST/SGST account by way of settlement,” finance ministry said in a release.

Tax experts expected a higher mop-up in January and going forward, anticipate rigorous measures against tax evasion.

“It was expected that February (tax collection) numbers (for month of January) would be better than this as GST was settling in and impact of opening credit was assumed to have been largely factored in previous months,” said Pratik Jain, Partner and Leader, Indirect Tax, PwC.

“With the rollout of e-way bill getting deferred to April 1 and a continuing shortfall in number of monthly returns getting submitted, we may see administrative tightening and more rigorous anti-evasion measures in next few months. One can also expect a closer scrutiny of opening credit claimed by business houses,” Jain said.