GST benefits for startups and small businesses

After the biggest tax reform in India jolted every possible market in 2017, the ensuing ride has not been any less than a rollercoaster. While some industries have been wary of it, others have welcomed it with open arms. Whatever the case, the transformation of the country’s indirect taxation system has not been bereft of advantages for SMEs and Small Businesses:

Since GST was designed to bring all the indirect taxes under a single umbrella, the earlier hassle of tax cascading (or tax on tax) has been eliminated. This translates to more direct savings for small businesses.

All major taxes have been consolidated into two-parent tax heads.

Source: IndiaFilings

Before GST, any business with a turnover of more than Rs 5 lakh was liable to pay value added tax (VAT). Additional variables were also in play, such as the tax is dependent on the state of business operation and service tax being exempted for businesses with turnovers of less than Rs 10 lakh.

Now, the introduction of GST has levelled the playing field by exempting small traders and service providers from paying taxes up to a threshold of Rs 20 lakh.

Certain industries such as textiles and construction have been unregulated over the years. With GST, there has been an introduction of relevant compliance and payment structures along with financial provisions that boost trade, accountability, and regulation. For instance, input credit can only be accepted when the supplier has accepted the amount.Implementation of the composite scheme

Composition scheme is a primary part of GST that was introduced with the purview of reducing taxes and the associated compliances. Under this, small business owners are liable to pay a certain percentage of tax on their turnover. They also need to file one quarterly return. Primary regulations under this include:

- Small businesses with a turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore need to pay a flat GST of a percent and file only a single return.

- Small service providers that have a turnover of more than Rs 50 lakh are liable to pay a GST of only 6 percent (as opposed to 18 percent).

It has become extremely easy for small business owners to file their returns with the introduction of an online portal. A centralised digital system means that they no longer need to register separately with different tax entities and undergo the hassle of navigating through manual workflows.