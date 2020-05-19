App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST authorities seek details of directors' remuneration, tax paid: Report

The move by the GST authorities comes after the Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) in two states issued contradictory orders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Goods & Service Tax (GST) authorities in some state have asked companies to provide information on remuneration paid to directors and the tax paid on them.

The move comes after the Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) in two states issued contradictory orders, The Economic Times reported. GST authorities have sent notices to companies in this regard.

The AAR in Karnataka said directors' remuneration is not under the scope of GST, but AAR Rajasthan said it qualifies for GST.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

"The conflicting advance ruling judgments on GST applicability on director’s remuneration has caused doubt in the minds of authorities at the field level, potentially causing unnecessary litigation," Bipin Sapra, a partner at EY, told the newspaper.

GST officials in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and some other states have also sent notices to companies requesting details of directors' remuneration, sources told the paper.

Some companies have been sent memorandums that threaten action if the information is not provided within a week. The report said the memorandums were issued on May 12.

"Even though AAR ruling applies only to applicants who seek clarity on interpretation of laws, still authorities in different tax jurisdictions are taking cognisance of this ruling and issuing notices," Rajat Mohan, a senior partner at AMRG Associates told the paper.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Business #GST #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

COVID-19 impact | Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

Coronavirus pandemic | Pune auto driver uses Rs 2 lakh saved for wedding to feed migrant labourers

Coronavirus pandemic | Pune auto driver uses Rs 2 lakh saved for wedding to feed migrant labourers

COVID-19 impact | FMCG companies enter into innovative tie-ups to reach out to customers

COVID-19 impact | FMCG companies enter into innovative tie-ups to reach out to customers

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.