MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

GST authorities find network of 23 firms that showed fake invoices worth Rs 551 crore: Report

The modus operandi involved floating multiple firms with the intent to avail/utilize & passing on of inadmissible credit, the finance ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST
Since November 2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has begun a crackdown on bogus GST invoices created to passing inadmissible input tax credit. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Since November 2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has begun a crackdown on bogus GST invoices created to passing inadmissible input tax credit. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

Goods and Services  Tax (GST) authorities in Delhi have busted a network of 23 firms that showed fake invoices worth Rs 551 crore, to falsely claim an input tax credit of Rs 91 crore.

"The firms involved in this network are M/s Girdhar Enterprises, M/s Arun Sales, M/s Akshay Traders, M/s Shree Padmavati Enterprises, and 19 others. These 23 firms were floated in order to generate goods-less invoices with an intent to pass on fraudulent ITC without paying actual GST to the government," the statement said.

Three people - Shubham Gupta, Shri Vinod Jain, and Shri Yogesh Goel - were arrested in the case on July 10, and will be in police custody for 14 days. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

The modus operandi involved floating multiple firms with the intent to avail/utilize & passing on of inadmissible credit, the ministry said.

The three individuals committed cognizable and non-bailable offences under Section 132(1)(b) and 132(1)(c) of the CGST Act, 2017, the ministry said.

Close

Since November 2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has begun a crackdown on bogus GST invoices created to passing inadmissible input tax credit.

Anurag Singh Thakur, who was Minister of State for Finance until the recent Cabinet reshuffle, on July 1 said that the enforcement drive has detected cases of fake input tax credit and evasion of GST of more than Rs 29,000 crore.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #GST #India
first published: Jul 12, 2021 08:29 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.