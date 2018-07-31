GST a transformational economic reform, says Baba Kalyani

Baba Kalyani

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was implemented by the government from August 1, 2017, is without doubt the most significant and pathbreaking economic reform in the country since Independence. It has seamlessly integrated the country into one single market, resulted in ushering in unprecedented efficiencies in our systems and reduced the cascading effect of multiple taxes, duties and levies on manufactured goods and services.

The vision of Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to double the size of the national economy from the present $2.5 trillion to $5 trillion by 2025. This would make India the third largest economy in the world. To achieve this growth, we would need national GDP to grow at about 10 percent every year for the next seven to eight years. Though achievable, this is undoubtedly a challenging target. One of our first tasks is to create a platform to make such exponential growth possible. I see GST as one of the essential building blocks to achieve this growth. Coupled with the government’s efforts on the “ease of doing business” front, which have already resulted in the country scaling up 43 places in global rankings, India is clearly consolidating its position as the fastest growing large economy in the world.

The Hon. Prime Minister’s vision is motivating states to also create conditions to catalyse investments, employment and growth. Devendra fadnavis, the Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, which is one of the most industrialized states in the country, has recently announced his vision to increase the size of the state’s economy to $1 Trillion by 2025. Steps through various policy measures are being initiated to make this growth possible. Governments in other states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh etc., are all implementing their own growth strategies. Major economic reforms of the central government in the past four years, of which GST is perhaps the most notable, combined with state-level initiatives are placing the Indian economy on a strong and sustainable growth trajectory. I am confident that introduction of more such bold reforms by the central and state governments will have a very positive impact on the economy and the agricultural, industrial and services sectors.

GST has already contributed to significant improvement in efficiencies across sectors. Transportation of goods and commodities in the country for example has become visibly more speedy and efficient. The long lines of trucks on state borders has given way to seamless movement of vehicles resulting in savings in fuel, vehicle utilization, costs etc. Journeys which at times took 10-12 days have now been reduced to 2-3 days. Significant improvement in transportation efficiencies will result in “Make in India” becoming a more compelling proposition for domestic and foreign investors. While transportation and logistics are just two examples, the impact on the entire supply chain because of GST will be phenomenal.

GST has been in force now for the past one year. Side by side government has also created the required architecture to implement GST. As can be expected there have been some initial hiccups but looking at the enormity of the task this was to be expected. Importantly the government, at every stage, has taken prompt corrective measures to iron out difficulties and in the process has effectively addressed concerns of tax payers. The rising GST collections are a clear manifestation of the success of this epoch making economic reform.

The ‘One Nation One Tax’ concept which is the key objective of GST has brought about uniformity and formalized trade across the economy. Businesses which had been out of the indirect tax regime have now been brought within the ambit of GST resulting in improved revenue collections. From an economic perspective, this is a major positive. GST has boosted competitiveness and performance of Indian Industry. Multiple indirect taxes had increased the administrative costs for manufacturers and distributors. With GST now in place, the compliance burden for tax payers has considerably reduced making industry more competitive and providing it with enhanced potential for growth. Under the previous indirect tax regime there was a multiplicity of taxes like excise, VAT, sales tax, road tax, motor vehicle tax, registration duty .etc. More than 17 taxes and 23 cesses have now been subsumed into GST thus bringing in uniformity in the taxation system and making compliance considerably easier. The impact that GST has had on “ease of doing business” has been phenomenal and I am confident that India’s global ranking on this score is bound to improve significantly.

One GST has enabled manufacturers to sell their products all over the country on same terms without hassles. The effective rate of tax on most of products has reduced as earlier many of these products used to attract in excess of 35% indirect tax i.e. combined excise and state VAT. It has achieved reduction in transportation, logistic costs and has helped the economy to retain inflation at low rates. As a result, companies are realigning their supply chains from being tax-centric to customer-centric thereby, delivering better value to their customers.

Industry appreciates that GST has considerably changed the rules of business for the better. In the GST regime, the entire value chain which includes Original Equipment Manufacturers, vendors, customers etc are now completely integrated for tax purposes. The shift is primarily due to the fact that in GST businesses cannot take unilateral decisions because a buyer can now take credit based only on his supplier’s invoice. Effectively GST has stitched up the entire supply chain and made businesses realise that every supplier is a cog in the wheel. This dependency among supply chains will further intensify, due to credit availability based on matching of invoices.

The government has been responsive to industry’s representations on issues such as rate anomalies, disparities etc. This has resulted in rationalizations and reductions in tariffs which have benefitted industry and the general public. As per recent reports, 95 percent of products are below the 18 per cent GST slab. Though it may not be feasible to introduce a single GST rate, the government has expressed that it may in future be open to rationalize slabs. This openness and responsiveness of the government is most welcome. It has also encouraged small and unorganized, businesses to embrace the culture of compliance. An increasing number of businesses have stopped procuring from un-registered vendors. This is evident from the fact that approximately 4.75 million new taxpayers sought registration in the GST regime. This is besides the existing 6.6 million taxpayers. Tax collection has reached the record Rupees Trillion mark, which is an indicator of successful GSI implementation. Larger tax collection is a big gain for the economy as more resources can now be deployed in the critical infrastructure, social and industrial sectors.

Implementation of GST is also expected to improve India’s export competitiveness. One of the basic principles of exports is that a country should be exporting only goods and services and not embedded taxes and duties. For a very long time exporters had been pleading with the government to provide them with a level playing field vis-à-vis their international competitors who do not suffer this disadvantage. Though the government through various measures attempted to neutralize the disadvantage, they were really not adequate. With introduction of GST, exporters will be able to claim refunds of most of the embedded taxes and duties. While the process of claiming refunds is still being streamlined, it is clear that Indian exports will gain considerable competitive advantage in international markets.

Since inception GST is highly technology oriented and is based on a robust technology platform. Till now, the system has achieved an estimated more than 120 million GST returns which in itself is highly commendable. We consider GST as a critical tool of e-governance whether it be filing of returns, applying for refunds, uploading e-way details or invoice matching. The simplicity, speed has resulted again in the saving of time, effort and money.

The implementation of GST has removed the cascading effect of taxes on goods and services. In some cases this has resulted in lower prices of goods, commodities and services.. An NCAER had suggested that GST besides being a revolutionary economic reform would also contribute in increasing national GDP by 1 – 3 per cent. I am confident that this will manifest quite strongly on the macro economy. Already in the 4th quarter of 2017-18 which was the year in which GST was launched, country’s GDP grew by 7.7 per cent. This was higher than China’s GDP growth of 6.8 per cent in the same period. I am confident that this trend will not only prevail but further improve in India’s favour when GST implementation progressively stabilizes.

In the overall assessment GST is a definite gain to the industry. Clearly there are more positives and with the passage of time whatever bottlenecks exist will get smoothened out making the entire system user friendly and cost effective. With the government gaining in confidence due to its successful implementation, I expect GST will be a harbinger for more bold and wide ranging economic reforms. Business sentiment in the country has already improved significantly in the past year and with global investors also showing renewed interest we can expect the investment cycle to regain momentum. Successful implementation of GST has contributed to growing investor interest in India and we are clearly on the path to become a preferred global investment destination.

The successful implementation and operation of GST is perhaps the best example of cooperative federalism anywhere in the world. Bringing a diverse country of 1.3 billion people in 29 states under one common tax umbrella is no mean feat. The GST Council under the Chairmanship of the Union Finance Minister and with the participation of State Finance Ministers as members is an excellent example of how decisions at the highest levels can be reached through consensus. Their efforts must be acclaimed. The spirit of building consensus between Central and State governments has clearly strengthened cooperative economic federalism in the country and given us the impetus to dream and aspire for inclusive economic and industrial growth.

(Baba Kalyani is Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Limited. Views expressed are personal)