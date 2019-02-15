Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 09:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

GSPC seeks LNG cargo for March delivery: Sources

The cargo is for delivery into the Dahej or Hazira import terminals over March 20 to 30, one of the sources said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in March, two industry sources said on Friday.

The cargo is for delivery into the Dahej or Hazira import terminals over March 20 to 30, one of the sources said.

Offers were due by Feb. 14 and remain valid until February 15.

GSPC has a separate tender seeking 12 cargoes for delivery over April 2019 to March 2020, which is not yet awarded.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 09:30 am

tags #Business #Companies #GSPC #Gujarat State Petroleum Corp #LNG cargo

