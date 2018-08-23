GSK sets mid-Sept deadline for sale of India consumer biz, seeks over $4bn: report

British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has called for bids for its Indian consumer nutrition business by mid-September. The business includes popular malted milk drink Horlicks; malt-based drink Boost; Viva, a beverage that contains wheat and barley; and chocolate caramel drink Maltova. Bloomberg reports the proposed deal is estimated to be around $4.5 billion.

Several companies reportedly have their eye on GSK’s consumer nutrition business. These include: Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, The Kellogg Company and Reckitt Benckiser. GSK has sent an information memorandum to interested companies about the preliminary details of the proposed deal, sources told Bloomberg.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news. Read: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Q1 net jumps 52% to Rs 200cr

GSK announced strategic review of its Indian consumer nutrition business in March. It is assessing its 72.5 percent holding in locally listed GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare as part of that process. The healthcare company could use the proceeds from selling its stake to finance its $13 billion buyout of Novartis.

Horlicks is not the only malted milk brand that is up for sale. Kraft-Heinz is reportedly mulling the sale of Complan. ITC, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and Cadila Healthcare are among those bidding for Complan, according to a Mint report.

GSK’s review of assets includes its 82 percent stake in listed company GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh as well as marketing rights to some consumer-health brands in other emerging economies including Malaysia, sources told Bloomberg.