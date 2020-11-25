GSK Consumer forays into denture care segment in India with launch of Polident brand

GSK Consumer Healthcare on Wednesday said it has forayed into specialised denture care category in India with the introduction of Polident brand.

With the launch of Polident, which is the global market leader in the denture care, the company has reinforced its presence in the overall oral health category in India, GSK Consumer Healthcare said in a statement.

It also enables the company to make a meaningful difference to lives of millions of denture wearers in India – in line with its purpose of introducing products that help people do more, feel better and live longer, it added.

“Today, 1 out of every 7 Indian above the age of 45 wears a denture, which means there are millions of denture wearers in our country. Only 5 per cent of these denture wearers use specialist denture care products," GSK Consumer Healthcare Area Marketing Director Oral Health Anurita Chopra said.

GSK consumer healthcare has always endeavored to introduce products keeping needs of consumers in mind, she added.

"We realised the attention required by the category in India and therefore decided to bridge the gap by introducing Polident denture fixative in India. Being a consumer preferred and leading denture care brand globally, we are confident that Polident will be well received in India," Chopra said.

Polident denture fixative cream creates a seal between denture and gum tissues – keeping out food particles and providing a strong, all day hold for dentures.

The product will be available pan-India across pharmacies and leading e-commerce platforms, the company said.

It is available in a pack size of 20 gm with MRP of Rs 315, it added.

Currently, GSK's oral health portfolio consists of Sensodyne range of toothpaste and toothbrush especially designed for people with sensitive teeth.