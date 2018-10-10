App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

GRSEL eyes order book of Rs 28,000 cr from Navy contracts

Garden Reach is a shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the MoD and primarily adheres to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned ship building company Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSEL) is eyeing an order book of Rs 28,000 crore to build warships for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, a top company official said.

Garden Reach is a shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the MoD and primarily adheres to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

"We have a strong order book of Rs 20,300 crore, comprising gross order value in the shipbuilding segment, engineering segment and the engine segment. The order also includes construction of three stealth missile frigates. Construction started ahead of schedule and first ship will be delivered by 2023." GRSEL chairman and managing director Vipin Kumar Saxena told PTI.

They also have three projects of Indian Navy and Coast Guard for delivering nine warships and some more orders are expected to take it to an order book of Rs 28,000 he said.

related news

The company had already delivered six warships to Indian Navy in less than 16 months time, Saxena said.

"We have commissioned a new facility, which will help us in reducing construction period of the war ships. Our capacity has now gone up to build 20 war ships of small, large and medium ships at our three different facilities. We have also modernised our facilities, which will help us in building warships very efficiently," Saxena added.

Meanwhile, the shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders made a weak debut at the bourses on October 10, plunging to close at Rs 105.20 as against issue price of Rs 118 per share. The stock listed at Rs 104, falling 11.86 percent from the issue price on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company debuted at Rs 102.50, plunging 13.13 percent as compared to the issue price.

The company's Rs 345-crore initial public offer ran from September 24 to October 1 as the issue closure date was extended.

Also, the price band for the offer was revised from Rs 115-118 per share to Rs 114-118 per share.

The IPO was part of the government's disinvestment programme, which involves dilution of 25 percent stake to raise around Rs 345 crore.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Business #Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers #India

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.