GRSE signs pact with Rolls Royce Solutions to manufacture marine diesel engines

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rolls Royce Solutions of Germany for manufacture of high-quality marine diesel engines at the former's plant in Ranchi, an official said here on Saturday.

The Indian Navy's Chief of Material Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani was present at the signing of the MoU, he said.

"The MoU deals with transfer of technology related to engine assembly, painting, parts sourcing and after-sales service for these engines that are to be assembled at GRSE's Diesel Engine Plant in Ranchi," the company official said in a statement.

It will provide a great opportunity to local industry, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises involved in the manufacture of components and spares, he said.

"Under the agreement, GRSE and Rolls Royce Solutions will co-operate in the licence production and localisation of the technologically advanced MTU S4000 governmental marine engines," the GRSE official said.

These engines, which are at present imported, are used for fast patrol vessels, interceptor boats and fast attack crafts built by GRSE and other shipyards in the country, he said.

The MoU was signed on Friday by GRSE's chairman and managing director Commodore (retd) PR Hari and GS Selwyn, managing director of MTU, a solution brand of Power Systems, a fully-owned subsidiary of Rolls Royce, the official added.