App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Groww raises $21.4 million in Series B funding

Bengaluru-headquartered Groww said it will use these funds to get top talent on board across engineering, product, and growth teams, and is looking to increase the team size to 200 plus soon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Groww announced on Thursday it has raised a USD 21.4 million in Series B funding round from US-based VC firm Ribbit Capital along with existing investors Sequoia India and Y Combinator also participating in the round.

Bengaluru-headquartered Groww said it will use these funds to get top talent on board across engineering, product, and growth teams, and is looking to increase the team size to 200 plus soon.

The company said in a statement it also aims to use a significant portion of the capital to fortify tech capabilities and build super scalable infrastructure for investing.

Close
Groww, an investing platform offering direct mutual funds on its platform, has more than 2.5 million registered users, the statement added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 09:39 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.