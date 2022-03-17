Groww in talks with Federal Bank for neo-banking vertical

With a neo-banking play, Groww aims to make integration easier for its over 20 million customers.

Investment platform Groww is working on its neo-banking plans to offer its customers the option of having a bank account and is in talks with Federal Bank to serve as its backbone, people aware of the talks told Moneycontrol.

“Federal Bank and Groww are in talks, but it will take a few months for any integration to go through considering this is a long process on the technological front,” one of the people said.

If the integration goes through, Groww will be Federal Bank’s third bet in the neo-banking space after Jupiter and Fi. The bank based in Aluva, Kerala, has adopted a "branch-light, distribution-heavy" model and is widening its digital presence across the country through these partnerships.

However, the bank will need to scale up its internal systems to onboard the large number of customers expected to open Federal Bank accounts through a third platform.

“It will be interesting to see how Federal Bank will scale up for this new partnership,” the person added.

Groww, founded in 2016 by former Flipkart executives Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh and Ishan Bansal, offers mutual funds, domestic and US stock investments, besides initial public offering subscriptions and fixed deposits. With a neo-banking play, Groww aims to make integration easier for its over 20 million customers.

“For a number of use-cases, a bank account is very integral. Say you want to invest in an international stock, the money has to necessarily go from your bank account. A lot of friction can be eliminated if they offer a bank account product,” said another industry official. “A bank will have the infrastructure to handle these transactions and they can make the application at the front end very seamless for Groww.”

The startup began working on its neo-banking plans soon after raising $251 million in its Series E funding round in October 2021, which tripled its valuation to $3 billion.

In November 2021, former Federal Bank executive Nilufer Mullanfiroze moved to Groww as head of banking, making many see this as a highly likely partnership.

More recently, the Sequoia and Tiger Global-backed company added Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as an investor and advisor.

Like other fintechs, Groww may explore multiple bank partnerships in the long run for its neo-banking ambitions. For its FD offering, the platform has tied up with Equitas Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Currently, 75 percent of Federal Bank’s new accounts originate through these tie-ups and it has added 1.2 million customers through partnerships with Fi and Jupiter. Over 350,000 accounts are opened each month. Current accounts and savings accounts deposit balances grew three times in the third quarter of FY22.

Moneycontrol reached out to Groww and Federal Bank. Groww declined to comment, while Federal Bank’s spokespeople were unavailable to comment.

Besides Fi and Jupiter, other consumer-facing neo-banks are Niyo and Freo. Niyo has a partnership with State Bank of Mauritius India as well as Equitas Small Finance Bank. Freo has tied-up with RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank and InCred, among others.

Fintech neo-banking platforms can be seen as a layer over traditional banks, offering limited banking services through online platforms. A neo-banking platform does not hold a banking licence but provides these services through licensed partner banks. The user-friendly interface offered by fintech companies facilitates easy customer onboarding, account creation and immediate transaction updates, among other things.