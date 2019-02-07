App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Growth on topline has to improve: Cipla CEO Umang Vohra

"We spent a lot of time just making sure that we started with $100 million trajectory and how do we take it closer to $125 that we want to exit at," Vohra said.

Drug major Cipla reported a 20 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 322.24 crore for the December 2018 quarter, mainly on account of higher tax expenses. Umang Vohra, the Managing Director and CEO of Cipla, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the company's financial performance and growth trajectory.

According to Vohra, it's the launch trigger that is working well for the company.

On the pricing front, he said, "We see pricing pressure a lot in the market. I do not subscribe to the camp which says that the pricing pressure is now done and therefore there is going to be no more pressure. We see it at the same level. It's not getting worse but it’s not getting better."

Talking about the margins, Vohra said, "I do not think we will ever be higher than 20 percent because for Cipla and the way we are structured today, not having that level of US based business, etc. I think 20 percent is fine. There is no pressure on us to grow it beyond 20 percent and 20 is a hallmark of a well-run company."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:55 pm

