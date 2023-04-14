 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Growth-hungry shadow banks want a bigger share of MSME loan market

Jinit Parmar
Apr 14, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

Non-Banking Financial Companies eclipse commercial banks in loan growth to small companies. The competition is set to heat up.

For years, commercial banks have dominated lending to Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs). They are now confronting competition from Non-Banking Financial Companies, or shadow banks as they are known, which are turning more aggressing in funding MSMEs. By all accounts, the competition is set to heat up.

For borrowers, NBFCs offer the promise of quick loans disbursals, easy and flexible repayment facilities, and non-collateralised loans. And those are the terms that MSMEs like.

Take a look at this. On an individual basis, top NBFCs outpaced commercial banks combined in terms of loan growth to small borrowers, according to the latest data available for both sets of lenders.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s February 2023 Sectoral Deployment Credit Growth data, outstanding bank credit to MSMEs was Rs 32.9 lakh crore as of what period, an 8.7 percent Year-on Year (Y-o-Y) growth.