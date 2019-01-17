App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grow plants on moon? China says it has done so

China managed to form a hospitable environment on moon and managed to sprout cotton. The cotton seed turned out to be quite healthy and grew at a steady pace for a few days before wilting

China wrote its name in the books of history on Tuesday, by carrying out a short-lived, albeit successful planting mission on the moon.

China launched its Chang’e-4 mission, with the sole aim of experimenting with cotton seeds. The seed was to be planted after the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon by Chang’e-4. Along with the cotton seed, the Chang'e-4 probe carried the seeds of cotton, potato and rape, among others, as well as eggs of the fruit fly and some yeast, to form a simple mini biosphere, according to a team led by scientists from Chongqing University in southwest China.
In the few days that followed, China managed to form a hospitable environment and carry out the planting, though none of the seeds except cotton sprouted. Having said that, the cotton seed turned out to be quite healthy and grew at a steady pace for a few days, thus making the experiment a huge success.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 10:41 am

