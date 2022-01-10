Grover v/s Kotak impact: HDFC Bank notifies customers on ‘use of unparliamentary language’

File image of HDFC Bank

Service sector employees have ever complained of unruly and unreasonable customers. And, with the issue front-and-centre after the Ashneer Grover-Uday Kotak row, a notice posted to the HDFC Bank website has quickly gained praise.

HDFC Bank has - in a web page titled ‘use of unparliamentary language by customers’ - addressed customers’ rude behaviour towards bank staff, noting that staff would “go the extra mile to resolve customer issues” this may not always be possible due to “issues related to systems downtime, policy, compliance and so on”.

The post added that, while most customers are understanding, “a few resort to provocative and unparliamentary language, or rude and disruptive behaviour”, which “impacts the morale, dignity, and consequently, the efficiency of our staff”.

It called such behaviour “untenable” and said it would be “compelled to advise these customers to close all their relationships with HDFC Bank”.

The post also redirects customers to the grievance redressal process for escalation of unresolved matters.

Read the full notice here:

Dear Customer,

At HDFC Bank, customer focus is a core value on which we base our business philosophy. Our personnel are committed to treat customers with politeness, courtesy, and respect at every interaction.

While the focus of our staff always is to go the extra mile to resolve customer issues, in exceptional situations, it’s possible they may not be able to resolve them to your satisfaction, despite the Bank’s best efforts. This could be due to issues related to systems downtime, policy, compliance and so on.

While most of our customers understand such compulsions, a few resort to provocative and unparliamentary language, or rude and disruptive behaviour. Such behaviour is untenable as it impacts the morale, dignity, and consequently, the efficiency of our staff.

We regret to inform you that in such a situation, the Bank will be compelled to advise these customers to close all their relationships with HDFC Bank. We earnestly hope that we have to resort to this option in the rarest of rare cases.

In the event that the resolution to any query is not to your satisfaction, we also encourage our customers to exercise every option to escalate the matter through the internal mechanism of the Bank or to an external forum i.e. Banking Ombudsman. Here is a link to more information on the grievance redressal process.

The post quickly raised kudos for the bank on social media, where many users questioned banks ‘kow-towing’ to entrepreneurs and businesspeople.

What is the Grover-Kotak row?

Customer treatment of bank employees has gained the centre stage after BharatPe's co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri Grover sent a legal notice to Kotak Mahindra Bank's managing director and chief executive officer Uday Kotak, accusing the bank of failing to secure financing and allocation of shares in an IPO launched by beauty firm Nykaa.

The notice was sent on October 30, 2021, but assumes significance after a leaked audio call that has Grover allegedly abusing and threatening a Kotak employee on this issue, went viral. The case pits Grover, one of India's most successful new-age entrepreneurs, against one of its wealthiest and most respected, Uday Kotak.

Others addressed in the notice include Oisharya Das, CEO of Kotak Wealth Management, Shanti Ekambaram, Kotak Mahindra Bank's Group President for Consumer Banking and KVS Manian who heads Corporate, Institutional & Investment Banking.

While Kotak Mahindra Bank had earlier refrained from commenting on the conversation between Grover and the Kotak executive, it said on January 9 that it had placed on record objections to inappropriate language used by Grover against an employee.

Kotak Group's statement said, "This notice was received by us and was replied to appropriately at the time, including placing on record our objections to inappropriate language used by Mr Grover. Appropriate legal action is being pursued. We would like to confirm that there is no breach or violation by the Kotak Group in any manner whatsoever.”

After a week of back and forth over the leaked audio call which allegedly had BharatPe's Grover using abusive language and threatening a Kotak employee, the group has confirmed that Grover used inappropriate language through the statement.

On January 6, Grover claimed that the viral audio clip was “fake” adding that it was a “scamster” who put it out. The statement by Kotak now raises questions over Grover's claims that the audio clip was fake.

“Folks. Chill. It’s a fake audio by some scamster trying to extort funds (US$ 240K in bitcoins). I refused to buckle. I’ve got more character. And Internet has got enough scamsters,” Grover tweeted.

Grover subsequently deleted the tweet where he claimed the audio is fake. The audio, too, has been taken down.