Group insurance for informal workers launched for COVID-19 coverage

Composite insurance broker Edelweiss-Gallagher has launched a pandemic group insurance product for informal sector and frontline workers across industries in India.

This group level insurance solution will provide an insurance cover to food delivery agents, informal sector workers employed by companies in factories as well as frontline workers of hospitals, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Edelweiss Gallagher has collaborated with four general insurance companies and assisted over 50 corporates to protect their workforce and restart their operations.

Vinay Sohani, CEO at Edelweiss-Gallagher Insurance Brokers said that the collaboration with corporates and insurance companies will help fill a critical gap and benefit companies facing cash flow problems, low demand and disruption in operations.

The insurance policies can be customised for corporates to provide coverage from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50 lakh towards hospitalisation cover, at private as well as government hospitals.

The coverage will include ICU treatment, road ambulance and access to a secondary medical opinion. The product is exclusive to the Indian market and requires a positive test report for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) conducted at an ICMR Authorised Test Centre in India.

To allow operations of factories and essential services during the lockdown, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a circular dated April 15, 2020 released revised guidelines mandating health insurance cover for all workers. This has been followed by a circular from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) advising insurers to provide group and individual insurance cover, with simple wordings and conditions.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that firms mandated to provide medical cover to workers amidst COVID-19 had expressed concerns about high premium costs.

