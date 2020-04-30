App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Group insurance for informal workers launched for COVID-19 coverage

The insurance policies can be customised for corporates to provide coverage from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50 lakh towards hospitalisation cover, at private as well as government hospitals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Composite insurance broker Edelweiss-Gallagher has launched a pandemic group insurance product for informal sector and frontline workers across industries in India.

This group level insurance solution will provide an insurance cover to food delivery agents, informal sector workers employed by companies in factories as well as frontline workers of hospitals, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Edelweiss Gallagher has collaborated with four general insurance companies and assisted over 50 corporates to protect their workforce and restart their operations.

Close

related news

Vinay Sohani, CEO at Edelweiss-Gallagher Insurance Brokers said that the collaboration with corporates and insurance companies will help fill a critical gap and benefit companies facing cash flow problems, low demand and disruption in operations.

The insurance policies can be customised for corporates to provide coverage from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50 lakh towards hospitalisation cover, at private as well as government hospitals.

Follow live updates from COVID-19 pandemic in India

The coverage will include ICU treatment, road ambulance and access to a secondary medical opinion. The product is exclusive to the Indian market and requires a positive test report for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) conducted at an ICMR Authorised Test Centre in India.

To allow operations of factories and essential services during the lockdown, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a circular dated April 15, 2020 released revised guidelines mandating health insurance cover for all workers. This has been followed by a circular from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) advising insurers to provide group and individual insurance cover, with simple wordings and conditions.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that firms mandated to provide medical cover to workers amidst COVID-19 had expressed concerns about high premium costs.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.