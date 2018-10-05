App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Group buying to contribute 25-30% of revenues in FY19: Grofers

Under GBP, if there are numerous people ready to buy a particular product, Grofers will give them better prices, he said, adding that the average cart size is about Rs 1,100 for such purchases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representation Image
Representation Image

Online grocery platform Grofers said it is scaling up its 'group buying programme' (GBP) pan-India and expects the initiative to contribute 25-30 percent of its revenue this fiscal.

Grofers, which competes with BigBasket and large e-commerce players like Flipkart and Amazon, started a pilot for GBP in Bengaluru in July this year and has been expanding it to other cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others.

"Based on insights, we found buyers taking screenshots of the products and price listed on our platform, and then sharing that within their WhatsApp groups. Especially in the lower-middle-class families in India, there is behaviour around committees and kitty, so we thought of mimicking that behaviour online," Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa told PTI.

Under GBP, if there are numerous people ready to buy a particular product, Grofers will give them better prices, he said, adding that the average cart size is about Rs 1,100 for such purchases.

related news

The online group buying store 'Share to Save' has been expanded to be active through the Android app in all the 13 cities where Grofers operates. The programme will also be available through the website by mid-October.

"We are extremely happy with initial results for the programme. By the end of the fiscal, we expect GBP to contribute 25-30 percent of our overall revenue," he said. The initiative is also helping add new customers to the platform, he added.

During the pilot phase, the company found that categories that worked well included kitchen utensils, cosmetics, and food items like cereals and biscuits.

"The number of people needed in a group depends on the product, it could be just 2. Similarly, the discount would also depend on the product... The idea is to drive volume on a single product," Dhindsa said.

Grofers, which counts names like SoftBank, Tiger Global and Apoletto Asia among its investors, expects its revenue to cross Rs 2,500 crore this fiscal. Its average daily order volumes were over 35,000 per day in June this year.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 10:28 pm

tags #Business #Grofers #India

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.