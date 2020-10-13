Gross NPAs of banks may jump to 11.5% by end of this fiscal, says rating agency CARE

Indian banks are likely to restructure around 4-5 percent of the overall bank credit outstanding while the Gross NPA (non-performing assets) ratio is likely to be 11-11.5 percent by end of FY21, CARE Rating said in a note on Tuesday.

Restructuring refers to relaxing the repayment terms of borrowers. This is done either by cutting interest rates, providing a loan moratorium or extending the repayment period. Banks need to set aside a higher amount as provisions for restructured loans. This will impact their profitability.

“Further, the asset quality data post the Covid-19 lockdown is uncertain due to a developing regulatory scenario; multiple stakeholder objectives and moratorium computation with various firms have varying ways of computing moratorium,” said the rating agency in the note.

The GNPA ratio of SCBs stood at 8.2 percent in Q1FY21 against 9.5 percent in Q1FY20. Scheduled Commercial Banks’ asset quality has seen some improvement (GNPA reduction) due to recoveries and higher write-offs.

The end of FY21 GNPA numbers would move significantly ahead from the 8.5 per cent level witnessed at the end of FY20, but would be moderated by the one-time restructuring scheme and ongoing write-offs, CARE said.

According to the rating agency, the additions to the GNPAs would primarily from loans under SMA-1 (special mention category) and SMA-2 categories which were under moratorium and not eligible for restructuring.

Also, banks may see stress coming from the lower-rated/ stressed corporates and personal loans not eligible for the restructuring scheme and banking exposure to unsecured personal loans, CARE said.

Covid-19 impacted the banking sector severely beginning March as companies faced severe cash crunch on account of significant slowdown in business. The impact was not felt on banks’ balance sheets due to the moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The moratorium period got over by August 31.

According to CARE, India’s NPA ratio is one of the highest among the comparable countries. Only Greece and Russia reported a higher ratio, CARE said.

PSBs account for a larger share

Among the Indian banks, PSBs accounted for around 80 percent of SCBs’ GNPA till Q1FY20. Over the last couple of years, the PSBs registered a substantial contraction in their GNPA amount as they stood at Rs 6.4 lakh crore at the end of June 2020 as compared with Rs.7.4 lakh crore as at the end of June 2019.

As for private banks, their GNPA amount sustained within Rs.2 lakh crore since September 2017 till September 2019, CARE said. “Unlike the PSBs, the PVBs have recorded a rise in their GNPA amount from Rs.1.8 lakh crore in March 2018 which breached the Rs 2 lakh crore levels in December 2019 but subsequently retreated to Rs 1.97 lakh crore in Q1FY21,” CARE said.

Indian banks had seen a sharp increase in their bad loan levels due to the asset quality review (AQR) initiated by the RBI in 2015. This forced banks to identify and report hidden NPAs on their books.

COVID Provisions hurt

During April 2020, RBI had mandated all banks to make 10 per cent additional provisioning over a period of two quarters (5 per cent each in March and June 2020 quarters) on loan accounts where moratorium benefit is extended. Following this, banks provided higher additional provisions beyond the RBI’s mandatory rate during the Mar-end quarter itself. However, the Covid-19 related provisions surged in June-end quarter.

According to CARE, the banks which have provided higher additional provisions during the quarter includes ICICI Bank (Rs5,550 crore), SBI (Rs1,836 crore), IndusInd Bank (Rs1,203 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs996 crore), Axis Bank (Rs733 crore) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs667 crore) along with others.

In the coming quarter's provisions of SCBs are likely to remain elevated on account of the recognition of stressed assets owing to Covid-19 and its disruptions affecting businesses which could impact the financial performance, CARE said.