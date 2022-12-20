Gross inward FDI moderated by Rs 400 crore from last year: RBI Bulletin

Gross inward foreign direct investment (FDI) moderated to Rs 4400 crore during April-October 2022 from Rs 4800 crore a year ago, data from the monthly Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin on December 20 showed.

The majority of FDI equity inflows were directed to manufacturing, retail and wholesale trade, financial services, computer services, and communication services, the data showed.

The RBI bulletin is a monthly publication that gives insights into the economic developments in both India and abroad.

India received a record level of FDI of Rs 8,370 crore in 2021-22, despite the pandemic.

However, during the first half of the current fiscal year, FDI equity inflows fell by 14 percent whereas the total FDI contracted by 9 percent, the Bulletin showed.