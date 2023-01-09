Gross bond issuances by banks pegged at Rs 1.3-1.4 lakh crore for FY23: ICRA

Gross corporate bond issuance by banks is expected to rise further to Rs 1.3-1.4 lakh crore in the financial year 2023, thanks to a pick-up in credit growth, ratings agency ICRA said in a release.

“We expect the credit-to-deposit ratio for the banking system to firm up to 76.3-76.5 percent by March 2023 from 74.8 percent (as on December 16, 2022) and stand considerably higher than the low of 69.6 percent seen during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Aashay Choksey, Vice President and Sector Head of Financial Sector Ratings at ICRA.

“Accordingly, we expect the overall gross bond issuances by banks to rise further to Rs. 1.3-1.4 lakh crore in FY2023.”

In the last few months, credit demand has picked up strongly and the overall gap between deposits and credit growth widened substantially. To bridge this gap, banks have been relying on various sources of funding such as refinance from India Financial Institutions (AIFIs), drawdown of excess on-balance sheet liquidity and debt capital market issuances.

As a result, gross bond issuances by banks surged to Rs. 0.9 lakh crore in the 9 months of FY2023 (Rs 0.7 lakh crore in FY2022), surpassing the previous high of Rs 0.8 lakh crore in FY2017, ICRA said in a release.

ICRA’s analysis shows that while both public and private banks issued infrastructure bonds, public banks had a higher preference for Tier-I bonds while private banks issued more volumes of Tier-II bonds.

Within overall bond issuances of Rs 91,500 crore in 9M FY2023, Tier-II issuance reached an all-time high of Rs. 47,200 crore, albeit on the back of large issuances by two large private sector banks, release said.

Ratings agency further expect that infrastructure bond issuances to reach an all-time high in FY2023.

“In the past, tight liquidity conditions had led to higher Tier-II and infrastructure bond issuances by private sector banks, which, in our view, will continue in the near term.” Choksey said.