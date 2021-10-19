MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Gross bad debt to rise 9%, stressed assets to touch 11% for banks, says Crisil

The Covid-19 relief measures such as the restructuring dispensation, and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will help limit the rise.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST

Bad loans of Indian banking sector will rise at a slower pace in the current fiscal year compared with the 2018 peak, rating agency Crisil said on October 19.


Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks will rise to 8-9 percent this fiscal, well below the peak of 11.2 percent seen at the end of fiscal 2018, the agency said in a report.


The Covid-19 relief measures such as the restructuring dispensation, and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will help limit the rise, it said.


With around two percent of bank credit expected under restructuring by the end of this fiscal, stressed assets, comprising gross NPAs and loan book under restructuring, should touch 10 percent to 11 percent, the agency said.


"The retail and MSME segments, which together form around 40 percent of bank credit, are expected to see higher accretion of NPAs and stressed assets this time around," said Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings.


"Stressed assets in these segments are seen rising to 4-5% and 17-18%, respectively, by this fiscal end. The numbers would have trended even higher but for write-offs, primarily in the unsecured segment,” Sitaraman said.


Last year, to help the stressed borrowers, both the government and the RBI had announced a few measures including a six month loan moratorium.  Despite the measures, stressed assets in the retail segment will rise to 4-5% by the end of this fiscal from ~3% last fiscal, Crisil said.


"While home loans, the largest segment, will be the least impacted, unsecured loans are expected to bear the brunt of the pandemic," Crisil said.


The MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) segment, despite benefiting from ECLGS and the recent limit enhancement and tenure extension, is likely to see asset quality deteriorate and will require restructuring to manage cash-flow challenges, Crisil said.


"In fact, restructuring is expected to be the highest for this segment, at 4-5% of the loan book, leading to a jump in stressed assets to 17-18% by this fiscal end from ~14% last fiscal. The corporate segment, though, is expected to be far more resilient," Crisil said.


Further, a large part of the stress in the corporate portfolio had already been recognised during the asset quality review initiated five years ago, the agency said.


"That, coupled with the secular deleveraging trend, has strengthened the balance sheets of corporates, and enabled them to tide over the pandemic relatively unscathed compared with retail and MSME borrowers," the rating agency said.


This is evident from restructuring of only ~1% in the segment. Consequently, corporate stressed assets are expected to remain range-bound at 9-10% this fiscal.


The rural segment, which was hit harder during the second wave of the pandemic, has also seen a strong recovery. Therefore, stressed assets in the agriculture segment are expected to remain relatively stable, Crisil said.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bank NPA
first published: Oct 19, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.