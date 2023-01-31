Gross bad debt for lenders likely to drop 4.9% by March, predicts Economic Survey

Indian banks are expected to have a sigh of relief from being choked under bad loans, thanks to an improvement in on-ground economic activities, enabling borrowers to meet their payment obligations on time, said the Economic Survey 2023 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Gross Non-performing Assets (GNPAs) of banks is likely to fall to 4.9 percent of the total loan book by March 2023 from around 8.2 percent in March 2020, the Survey showed.

GNPA for Indian lenders had reduced to a seven-year low of 5 percent in September 2022 when the economy wriggled out of the pandemic blues.

As per the baseline scenario of the Reserve Bank of India's stress testing framework, the declining tendency in the GNPA ratio is likely to continue and is projected to drop further to 4.9 percent in March 2023, the Survey showed.

This is a breaking story, come back for updates.

Moneycontrol News