Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grofers plans $55-$60 million fundraising from SoftBank, others: Report

The online grocery space has seen some activity after rising in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Grofers has almost finalised a plan to raise $55-$60 million from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank and two other existing investors.

The financing round might value the Gurugram-based online grocer at $650-$700 million, similar to a previous fundraising, The Economic Times reported.

"SoftBank Vision Fund is expected to invest around $30 million, with the rest of the capital coming from other internal investors," a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Grofers founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa did not comment on its fundraising plan when contacted by The Economic Times.

"Grofers has grown its topline 80 percent compared to pre-Covid-19 levels and has clocked Rs 2,600 crore in gross sales since April," a company spokesperson told the paper.

The spokesperson also said the company is profitable and is exploring the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO).

"We do not comment on speculation," a SoftBank spokesperson said.

Existing investors Tiger Global and South Korean investment firm KTB Ventures might inject $30 million into Grofers, The Economic Times reported. With a 46 percent stake, SoftBank is the largest investor in Grofers.

"The company is looking to bring in an external investor, but it has been difficult to rack up funds in view of the competition from bigger players in the sector," the source mentioned earlier said.

The online grocery space has seen some activity after rising in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some media reports suggest Tata Group is eyeing a majority stake in Grofer's competitor BigBasket.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 09:03 am

tags #Grofers #SoftBank

