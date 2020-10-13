Grofers onboards 60 campus hires from premier institutions across India

Online grocery delivery platform Grofers on Tuesday said it has inducted a batch of 60 people from premier B-schools and engineering colleges in India, including IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore.

Grofers has honoured all offers to campuses and has already initiated the virtual onboarding processes of the new hires, a statement said.

The addition of young talent from the campus hiring will foster innovation and creative thinking within the organisation, it added.

Some of the B-schools and engineering colleges inducted by the company are IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, Management Development Institute, Mudra Institute of Communication, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT BHU.

Other institutes include National Institute of Industrial Engineering , IIIT Allahabad, Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Vellore Institute of Technology, Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), and Symbiosis Nashik, among others, it said.

"At Grofers, we work in an ever-changing and challenging environment that requires a self-motivated workforce who can quickly adapt to the changes and present superior quality work."

"Over the last few months, our team members have shown extreme valour and resilience by serving the country in these challenging times, and we are delighted to have new team members joining our mission,” Grofers Head HR Ankush Arora said.

Grofers already employs over 23,000 team members across the country.

The company said it has hired delivery and warehouse staff from industries that have been deeply impacted by the crisis in the last few months.

Grofers said it has acquired over 18 lakh new users since the start of the lockdown.

An increasing number of people are adopting online grocery shopping amid the pandemic.