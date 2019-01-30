App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grofers eyes Rs 2500 crore revenue in FY19; adds 2.5 lakh new customers in January

The company is optimistic about achieving the target after it clocked a revenue of Rs 310 crore in January 2019 driven by its grocery sales week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Fueled by its sales drive, online supermarket Grofers aims to touch revenues of Rs 2,500 crore in FY19, according to Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grofers.

The company is optimistic about achieving the target after it clocked a revenue of Rs 310 crore in January 2019, driven by its grocery sales week in the month.

The company clocked Rs 700 crore in sales in the FY18. A year earlier, in 2017, its revenues stood at Rs 250 crore.

Grofers is a low-price online grocer that allows consumers to order products across categories like grocery, staples, beverages, personal care, home and kitchen, and meats and seafood, and it delivers these products to their doorsteps.

related news

Currently, the delivery service is operational in 13 cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Noida, Mumbai and Pune.

Grofers recently concluded it sales offer called Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD), when it brought 2.5 lakh new customers to its platform. The company, which was running GOBD from January 19-27, recorded an average of 14 lakh visits per day on its app. During this period, a total of 1.81 crore items worth Rs 207.5 crore were sold.

"With an average ticket size of Rs 2,640 and 20 items per cart, Grofers recorded highest customer engagement in Delhi NCR followed by Mumbai and Bangalore," the company said in its statement.

During the sale period, grocery and staples were the highest selling items followed by household items such as detergents, dishwash bars and personal care products. During the same time, Grofers recorded 80 percent increase in sales of Grofers branded products as well.

"We have received a tremendous response in the  Grofers Orange Bag Days sale and we will sustain the momentum going forward. We are geared to bringing better-priced grocery products to 100 million customers and this is just the start," Dhindsa said.

 
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Grofers

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.