Grofers eyes Rs 2500 crore revenue in FY19; adds 2.5 lakh new customers in January

Fueled by its sales drive, online supermarket Grofers aims to touch revenues of Rs 2,500 crore in FY19, according to Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grofers.

The company is optimistic about achieving the target after it clocked a revenue of Rs 310 crore in January 2019, driven by its grocery sales week in the month.

The company clocked Rs 700 crore in sales in the FY18. A year earlier, in 2017, its revenues stood at Rs 250 crore.

Grofers is a low-price online grocer that allows consumers to order products across categories like grocery, staples, beverages, personal care, home and kitchen, and meats and seafood, and it delivers these products to their doorsteps.

Currently, the delivery service is operational in 13 cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Noida, Mumbai and Pune.

Grofers recently concluded it sales offer called Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD), when it brought 2.5 lakh new customers to its platform. The company, which was running GOBD from January 19-27, recorded an average of 14 lakh visits per day on its app. During this period, a total of 1.81 crore items worth Rs 207.5 crore were sold.

"With an average ticket size of Rs 2,640 and 20 items per cart, Grofers recorded highest customer engagement in Delhi NCR followed by Mumbai and Bangalore," the company said in its statement.

During the sale period, grocery and staples were the highest selling items followed by household items such as detergents, dishwash bars and personal care products. During the same time, Grofers recorded 80 percent increase in sales of Grofers branded products as well.

"We have received a tremendous response in the Grofers Orange Bag Days sale and we will sustain the momentum going forward. We are geared to bringing better-priced grocery products to 100 million customers and this is just the start," Dhindsa said.