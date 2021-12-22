business Grocery in 10 mins: A look at the functioning of dark stores Dark stores or mini warehouses are the backbones of express grocery deliveries. They are located closer to customers than the conventional fulfilment centres of online retailers and hold limited stock keeping units to run a smooth business. The speed at which the employees work is both amazing and intriguing at the same time. And why not? After all, at the end of the day, they have to deliver your groceries at your doorstep in 10 minutes or less! Moneycontrol digs a little deeper to show you how these outlets work. Take a look!