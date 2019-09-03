Grim times ahead for smartphones as experts predict significant sales drop: Report

Smartphone sales for 2019 are estimated to hit the floor, with continued demand slowdown and weak economic conditions playing dampers, The Economic Times reported.

The grim predictions come even as India approaches the festive season, a harbinger of a further economic slowdown.

Research firm TechArc forecast sales growth at 10.5 percent, down by almost three percentage points from 13 percent. It lowered unit sales from 149 million to 145 million, the report noted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

TechArc founder Faisal Kawoosa told the paper, "Several consumers are holding their investment plans. It appears smartphone market will be hit to some extent by these (slowdown) sentiments and people will defer their decision to purchase or upgrade even in the upcoming festive season when the market is expected to be fully loaded with offers and discounts."

Counterpoint Research estimates shipment growth at 10 percent, same as 2018 and research director Tarun Pathak told ET the firm is "watching the situation" to determine whether the outlook should be lowered.

Further, smartphone makers Xiaomi and Motorola Mobility estimated sales growth in the single-digit range – the slowest except in 2016, during the demonetisation, it added.

They are, however, optimistic as Motorola Mobility Group managing director Prashanth Mani told ET, "I think that the smartphone industry is growing in the lower single digits, but it is growing."

According to IDC India, smartphone sales grew 29 percent in 2015, nosedived to 5 percent in 2016 (demonetisation), before regaining to 14 percent in 2017 and 2018.

In the first half of 2019, the sector outperformed other consumer segments due to online discounts. Experts, however, feel continual discounts may affect the possibility of better discount offers during the festive season which is typically a sales boom period.

"This had indeed taken over some purchase appetite from the routine festive period that falls in the third and fourth quarters of the year. In fact, holding such festivals pushed sales in the first two quarters, which are not typically that high in number," Kawoosa said.