Grey market can destroy luxury brands — watch enthusiasts voice their views on the disturbing trend

A global watch head from an auction house with a clipped accent. A wise-cracking watch writer and enthusiast from New York drinking his ‘cawfee’. Two articulate, unimaginably wealthy Arab businessmen who are also watch collectors.

These four men connected on a call on October 24 as part of the Dubai Watch Week and produced an engaging panel discussion that had none of the jargon and pussyfooting usually seen in the luxury world. Jonathan Darracott (Global head of watches, Bonhams), Adam Craniotes (founder of watch community RedBar and an editor at Revolution magazine) and Mishal Kanoo and Shehab Gargash (prominent Arab businessmen and watch collectors) comprised the quartet.

Their topic, titled ‘Pump and Dumping 24k’, dealt with the disturbing trend of some luxury watch brands and dealers putting watches in the grey market on the sly in order to recover some of their costs. The event was The Horology Forum, hosted on the Dubai Watch Week Youtube channel.

Darracott, who has clocked over 25 years in the industry, said that a brand could implode trying to pursue short-term gains in the unofficial market.

“If you are selling something in the grey market, you are undercutting your own market. You can easily, easily destroy a product, and if you are not careful you can destroy your whole brand,” Darracott said. “I have seen it done. A long time ago, a company that I worked for has not only done it, but I have seen a company pretty much destroy its reputation by doing it. The company was bought by a multinational shortly afterwards.”

The Dubai-based Gargash, CEO of the Gargash Group, which runs several businesses, including automobiles, felt that phasing out unsold inventory was an inevitable part of business, but only when it was a regular line of product and not a special edition.

“Inventory that depreciates, i.e. a normal model car or a normal model watch, which is not sought after, not a special this thing or that thing, has to be cleared,” Gargash said. “A car, I always say, is like a crate of fruit. After a while it rots. Once the year of the model is past, that car starts rotting and it never regains its value. Of course, when you go into super cars or rare cars, it’s a different story. I believe clearance is part of the product cycle. The exception is the special edition or rare product that appreciates, and which some houses create from time to time. Clearing those is disadvantageous to those who own them.”

Mishal Kanoo, chairman of the Kanoo Group, agreed that the year of launch was important for cars, but not always for watches. Along the way, he took enjoyable digs at two models from the revered Patek Philippe. “Everyone and his dog wouldn’t touch the Nautilus for the longest time. And all of a sudden it became a fashion,” Kanoo said, explaining changing customer tastes and its effects on inventory, and thereby, on the grey market. “It’s not a bad watch. Is it a ‘wow’ watch? No.”

Worse followed for those like Kanoo, who were not that impressed by the Nautilus. “Because of the scarcity of finding a Nautilus, people went for its ugly sister, the Aquanaut. For the love of god I can’t figure why anyone would want to buy this watch,” Kanoo said. “But it’s so hot now. Good luck trying to get one at a decent price.”

Kanoo said that unlike the car business, watch dealers could afford to hold on to inventory for longer as watch models did not get outdated as quickly.

“I think Rolex takes some ten years before they change a model, so a dealer has time even if he is stuck with a watch,” Kanoo said.

Darracott, in fact, said that occasionally, when a watch does not sell, it results in a belated windfall.

“I know of a company that had produced a group of gold watches which was never going to be marketed because they were made too expensively,” he said. “The company sat on those watches for about five years. Then the price of gold went up so much, they dumped the watches for the gold price and actually made a profit.”

Darracott also said that some models that are famous now had very few takers when they launched. Indians would be tempted to compare this phenomenon to Sholay, which took its time to get going.

“The pieces that are difficult to sell are pieces that are probably going to be valuable in the future,” Darracott said. “And this is borne out by history. The Rolex Paul Newman, the Patek World Time, the Nautilus… were not easy sellers. So if you are a canny retailer, you could stick them (unsold watches) in the drawer for 20 years, give them to your son to sell them and then make a fortune.”

Generally, brands dictate what a dealer should stock. Craniotes therefore held them responsible for the grey market situation, and supported Darracott’s view that brands should take the onus of buying back unsold stock from dealers.

“The grey market is a necessary evil but it’s a creation of the brands. They are the ones that need to address this and not kick the can down the road,” Craniotes said. “There are just a handful of brands that you can depend upon to move instantly. But, a Rolex is going to give you what they want to give you. Dealers can’t just put their order in and say, ‘I want a bunch of Submariners, throw in some Sea-dwellers, and give me, like, ten Daytonas. That’s never gonna happen. And in order to maintain their relationship with the brand, the dealer has to take the pieces that can’t sell.”

Summing up his argument, Craniotes said, “What does a dealer do? You can’t discount the watches, you can’t sell them on the side. That’s where I have an issue [with the brands]. So do a buyback. Be the bigger person here. You were the one who decided these were the watches that should be made and maybe your crystal ball didn’t give you [the accurate picture]. It was your risk. Instead, brands shunt that risk on to people who have supported them, the dealer network.”

Many of the world’s leading brands are made in Switzerland’s Watch Valley. Some of the statements made above deserve to reverberate in the mountains of the region.