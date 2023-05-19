GreenLine Logistics deploys LNG trucks at Nestle

Nestle's LNG-powered fleet significantly reduces toxic emissions

Essar Group firm GreenLine Logistics on Friday said it has deployed its LNG-powered trucks for transportation of Nestle's Maggi noodles.

This, a company statement said, is in line with Nestle India's sustainability goals as it looks to reduce the carbon footprint of its logistics operations.

"GreenLine has custom created the first-of-its-kind 46 feet long containers, which will be deployed for transporting Maggi noodles from Nestle's factory at Sanand, Gujarat to Bhiwandi, Maharashtra," it said.

Its LNG-powered fleet significantly reduces toxic emissions compared to diesel - carbon dioxide by up to 30 per cent, sulphur oxides by up to 100 per cent, nitrogen oxides by up to 59 per cent, carbon monoxide by up to 70 per cent and particulate matter (PM) by up to 91 per cent.

"In line with Nestle's carbon emissions reduction goals, the adoption of GreenLine's larger 55 tonne, 46 feet containers replaces smaller diesel 20-tonne vehicles, resulting in a substantial reduction in vehicle requirements," it said.

This, combined with the emissions reduction achieved by utilising LNG-powered containers, contributes to Nestle's green mission and enhances its ESG performance.

Commenting on the occasion, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Nestle India in their journey to reduce emissions through our innovative green mobility solutions".

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone, signalling the dawn of eco-friendly logistics for consumer goods companies in India. We eagerly anticipate the widespread adoption of our green mobility solutions by other industry leaders, empowering them to enhance their ESG performance, foster a cleaner environment, and pave the way for a sustainable future for generations to come." Sanjay Khajuria, Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestle India, said, "We are accelerating our sustainability initiatives. We are committed towards net zero emissions and sustainable logistics is a step in that direction.

"With this aim, we are deploying different modes of transportation using alternate fuel and using bigger vehicles to optimise vehicle capacity utilisation. We are hopeful that the association with GreenLine would help us to achieve our objectives." Building on its achievements in green logistics for cement and steel, GreenLine is now introducing the superior capabilities of LNG-powered containers to revolutionise transportation in consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and express cargo sectors, the statement said.