GreenLine Logistics deploys LNG trucks at Dalmia Cement's Maharashtra plant

Dalmia Cement, a leading Indian cement manufacturer and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has tied up with GreenLine Logistics for this significant initiative towards building a 'green' supply chain, with an initial order of 35 LNG trucks. (Representative Image source: https://www.greenlinelogistics.com)

Essar Group firm GreenLine Logistics on Friday said it has deployed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd's first fleet of LNG trucks at its Chandrapur plant in Maharashtra.

These trucks will be deployed at Dalmia Cement's plants in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in a phased manner.

Under its green logistics strategy for the decarbonisation of its transportation fleet, Dalmia Cement plans to transition 300 trucks to LNG by end of FY24, according to a statement.

Anand Mimani, CEO of GreenLine, said, "We are proud to be the chosen partner of Dalmia Cement in their journey to decarbonise their heavy trucking and will be investing Rs 250 crore to enable transition of 10 per cent of their fleet to LNG by March 2024." According to a Dalmia Cement spokesperson, the company's overall CO2 emissions have come down from 670 kg per tonne to 467 kg per tonne.