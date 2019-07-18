Greenko starts roadshows for up to $1 billion bond sale

Greenko Group, one of India’s largest renewable energy producers, has started meeting investors for a proposed dollar bond sale, which could see the company raise up to $1 billion, said two people aware of the development.

Greenko, owned by sovereign wealth funds GIC of Singapore and Abu Dhabi's Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), is looking to raise up to $750 million to $1 billion through the bond sale to refinance the debt of a part of its operational assets, said the first person cited above.

"Investor roadshows were started on Monday. The issue size is likely to be closer to $1 billion, depending on the demand," he added.

On Monday, rating agency Fitch assigned an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)' to the proposed US dollar notes of Greenko.

"The rating of the proposed notes reflects the credit profile of a restricted group, which comprises 15 operating subsidiaries and the issuer that are all indirectly owned by Greenko. The restricted group has an operating capacity of 949MW in wind (85 percent) and solar (15 percent) power generation," the rating agency said in a note.

Greenko's total portfolio comprises operating assets of 4.2 gigawatts (GW) and under construction assets of 7 GW.

Greenko will use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance the project-level debt or acquisition borrowings of the operating subsidiaries, it added.

"All assets within the restricted group are operational. About 77 percent of the capacity started operations more than two years ago, with the rest operating for at least a year. However, higher reliance on more-volatile wind resource is a risk to cash flow estimates. The projects are diversified across seven Indian states, limiting regulatory risks," Fitch noted.

The proposed bond sale follows the recent equity infusion of $329 million into Greenko by GIC and ADIA, Mint reported on 12 July. This fresh tranche followed the $495 million investment in June last year.

The two sovereign funds have so far infused $2.2 billion in Greenko, which was founded by Mahesh Kolli and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty.

A spokesperson for Greenko could not be immediately reached for a comment.