Green tech for mass adoption to be Maruti's focus at Auto Expo: Kenichi Ayukawa

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India will focus on greener technologies for mass adoption in its exhibits at the upcoming Auto Expo, company Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

Among the main attractions at the auto expo, which will be held from February 5-12 is the global premiere of Concept Futuro-e -- a futuristic electric coupé-style concept vehicle, the company said.

Besides, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) will also introduce BS-VI emission norm compliant version of its compact SUV Vitara Brezza along with upgraded compact car Ignis.

"The key highlight of the 15th edition of the Auto Expo is our resolve to bring greener technologies for mass adoption... It reflects our efforts for the customers as well as environment and showcase Suzuki's commitment to the Indian market," Ayukawa said in a statement.

He further said the company's theme of 'Mission Green Million' at the Auto Expo is in line with its commitment to introduce newer, greener and customer friendly technologies for the Indian customers.

"Having successfully introduced key technologies such as Auto Gear Shift, SmartPlay, Smart Hybrid, and S-CNG, we are committed to accelerate our efforts to bring new technologies that bring convenience to customers," he added.

Making strides in CNG and hybrid vehicles, the company will strengthen its resolve in the domain of green sustainable mobility, MSI said.