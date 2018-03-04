Green nod to MCL's Rs 437 cr Lakhanpur coal mine expansion project

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has received green nod for the second phase expansion of its Lakhanpur opencast coal mine located in Jharsuguda district, Odisha that would entail an investment of Rs 436.79 crore.

The proposal is to increase the production capacity of the Lakhanpur opencast mine from 18.75 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 21 MTPA.

In a letter issued to MCL, the Union Environment Ministry has said environment clearance (EC) has been granted to the company for the phase-II expansion of its Lakhanpur opencast mine for a period of one year only.

The ministry said it will take a call on extending the EC based on the recommendations of its expert advisory committee (EAC), which will review the project in December.

The proposed expansion is estimated to cost Rs 436.79 crore. The EC has been given subject to compliance of certain conditions and environment safeguards.

Lakhanpur opencast mine, spread over a total area of 2,452 hectares, has coal linkages with thermal power plants. The MCL board has already approved the mining plan for the proposed expansion.