you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Green nod to Deepak Fertilisers' Rs 190 cr expansion project

The union environment ministry has issued the clearance to the company's proposal after taking into account the recommendations of a panel of experts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation has received environment clearance for expansion of its fertiliser facilities in Raigad district of Maharashtra, which would entail an investment of Rs 190 crore, according to an official document.

The ministry, however, has given the green clearance with some riders, the official document showed.

As per the proposal, the company wants to increase the fertilisers production capacity from the existing 6 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA) to 11.25 lakh TPA.

This would involve increasing production capacity of multiple grade of NPK fertiliser from 6 lakh TPA to 8 lakh TPA and continue production of 3,25,000 tonnes of Ammonium Nitro Phosphate per annum with the existing ANP plant.

The company has informed that it does not require additional land for the proposed expansion, which is estimated to cost about Rs 190 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies

