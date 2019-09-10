Green nod to Deepak Fertilisers' Rs 190 cr expansion project

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation has received environment clearance for expansion of its fertiliser facilities in Raigad district of Maharashtra, which would entail an investment of Rs 190 crore, according to an official document.

The union environment ministry has issued the clearance to the company's proposal after taking into account the recommendations of a panel of experts.

The ministry, however, has given the green clearance with some riders, the official document showed.

As per the proposal, the company wants to increase the fertilisers production capacity from the existing 6 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA) to 11.25 lakh TPA.

This would involve increasing production capacity of multiple grade of NPK fertiliser from 6 lakh TPA to 8 lakh TPA and continue production of 3,25,000 tonnes of Ammonium Nitro Phosphate per annum with the existing ANP plant.